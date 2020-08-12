Odisha govt approves drinking water projects worth Rs 800.27 cr

Bhubaneswar, Aug 12 : The Odisha Cabinet on Wednesday approved four mega drinking water projects worth Rs 800.27 crore.

The government approved the projects for Malkangiri, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Gajapati and Cuttack districts, said Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

The projects will provide drinking water to 6.07 lakh more people in 911 villages in the districts.

The Cabinet also cleared the tender for work on the Gangadhar Meher Lift Irrigation Project worth Rs 1138.63 crore.

The project will irrigate 25,600 hectares of agricultural land in Bijepur, Sohela and Barpali blocks in Bargarh district.

The cabinet approved a proposal for providing a government guarantee of Rs 1,500 crore for the loans already availed by GRIDCO during 2019-2020.

Besides, amendments have been made to the Industrial Policy Resolution-2007 and IPR-2015.

The government also approved the discontinuation of an interview and/or viva-voce test for Group C posts under the Odisha Civil Services.

“Only written tests and skill tests will now be conducted for the recruitment of Group C posts. It will help timely completion of the recruitment process and also ensure transparency,” said Tripathy.

The Cabinet also approved the expansion of the NIRMAL scheme (strengthening ancillary services in public health facilities) up to the Primary Health Centre level.

