Odisha govt launches COVID-19 helpdesk on WhatsApp

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday launched its Covid-19 helpdesk on WhatsApp for disseminating information on various measures taken to contain the virus.

People will need to send a ‘Hi’ on WhatsApp number 9337929000 to get the latest information on the coronavirus outbreak and the state government’s containment measures.

“Govt has launched its #COVID19 #WhatsApp Helpdesk for disseminating information on various measures taken by State Govt to contain the pandemic. It can be activated by sending ‘Hi’ on 9337929000 or clicking on: http://bit.ly/OGCovidWhatsApp,” the CMO said in a tweet.

The government has also launched a mobile application, the Odisha COVID Dashboard, which can be downloaded from Play Store and App Store.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked Deloitte Global CEO Punit Renjen and another firm, DiagnosticRobo 1 for developing the application and providing technical support to it.

He also thanked Facebook for partnering with the state government in its fight against Covid-19.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.