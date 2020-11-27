Odisha govt ready for SIT probe into minor girl’s murder: CM

Bhubaneswar, Nov 27 : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said the government was ready for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the murder of a five-year-old girl in Nayagarh district.

“If SIT investigation is what is required, the state government will take steps in this regard and do it immediately,” the Chief Minister informed the state assembly through video conference.

Patnaik said he was deeply saddened by the incident.

The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to a free and fair investigation and always wants justice to be done.

He requested all the members to co-operate by participating in the discussion.

The statement of the Chief Minister came as the opposition BJP and Congress demanded the resignation of Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo for allegedly shielding the prime accused in the murder.

Earlier, the state government had directed the Crime Branch to probe the murder case.

Following a ruckus by the Opposition over the incident, Speaker Surya Narayan Patro adjourned the House several times and later till Saturday.

The deceased girl’s parents on Tuesday attempted self-immolation outside the Odisha Assembly alleging that they have been denied justice.

The couple accused the Minister of shielding the suspect.

Source: IANS

