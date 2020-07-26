Odisha govt suspends OAS officer for dereliction of duty

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has suspended Kalahandi Deputy Collector Anisha Das on the charges of dereliction of duty.

A disciplinary proceeding against Das was contemplated for negligence in discharging the duties, lack of absolute integrity and dereliction in duty, said a notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, here on Sunday.

During the suspension, the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer will report at the Kalahandi Collectorate and must not leave the headquarters without the District Collector’s permission.

A few days back, Das, who was working as Tahsildar of Betanati in the Mayurbhanj district, was transferred and posted as the Kalahandi Deputy Collector. She was accused of demanding bribe from a truck owner, who lodged a complaint against her at a police station.

