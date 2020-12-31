Odisha govt to spend Rs 3,500 Cr to modernise SCB Medical College

Bhubaneswar, Dec 31 : The Odisha government on Thursday said it will spend Rs 3,500 crore for the transformation of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack into a world-class facility.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who took a review meeting of the project, has set January 1, 2024 as the date of inauguration.

The aim is to transform the SCB into an AIIMS plus health institute, said a statement from the CMO.

In the first phase, the medical college will have 3,500 beds and will be upgraded to 5,000 beds in the next phase.

The project to be developed over 175 acres of land with modern facilities for patients and doctors will be completed within three years, the release said.

The government has planned to construct 1,280 staff quarters for the employees and 2,200 additional hostel facilities for medical students.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to form an independent managing committee for the new health institution.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.