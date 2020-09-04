Odisha man arrested for hate posts against PM, Yogi

Bhubaneswar, Sep 4 : A man from Odisha’s Cuttack district has been arrested on charges of posting hate messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and some religious leaders on social media, said police on Friday.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested the accused identified as Sayad Hassan Ahmed, 40, a resident of Kusumbhi village in Salipur. The case was registered at Singhabali police station under Baghpat district.

The accused has been booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sedition charge, police said. Ahmed faces charges of posting threats against emminent personalities, said police.

Source: IANS

