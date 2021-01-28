Odisha man dies after taking vaccine, autopsy report awaited

New Delhi, Jan 27 : A man in Odisha died after taking the coronavirus vaccine and his post mortem report is awaited, while another developed bacterial sepsis but the condition is not linked to the vaccine, the Central Government said on Wednesday.

A total of nine people have died following vaccination, but Additional Secretary, Health, Manohar Agnani, said that none of the deaths are linked to the Covid-19 vaccination.

In the last 24 hours, a 23-year-old male from Odisha’s Nuapada district died after the jab. “His post mortem is awaited,” he said.

Besides this, a total of 16 people have been hospitalised, which accounts for 0.0007 per cent of the total vaccinated, since the commencement of the nationwide vaccination drive.

“In the last 24 hours, one person developed bacterial sepsis and is undergoing treatment at Apollo hospital in Chennai,” Agnani said, adding that no case of severe or serious adverse event following immunisation is attributable to vaccination.

A total of 23,28,779 people have been vaccinated till now, with 2,99,299 inoculated on the 12th day on Wednesday. As many as 60,194 people were vaccinated in Madhya Pradesh — the highest so far.

The nationwide vaccination drive had started on January 16 with the help of two vaccines — Covaxin and Covishield. Initially, the government aims to vaccinate one crore healthcare workers and two crore frontline workers.

