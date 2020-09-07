Odisha man held in Chhattisgarh with diamonds worth Rs 2.5M

As many as 171 pieces of rough diamonds were seized from the possession of the accused, identified as Nutan Patel (55)

By Mansoor Published: 7th September 2020 3:03 pm IST
3 Andhra hospital officials held over fire in Covid centre

Raipur: An Odisha-based man has been arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district for allegedly smuggling diamonds worth around Rs 25 lakh, police said on Monday.

As many as 171 pieces of rough diamonds were seized from the possession of the accused, identified as Nutan Patel (55), they said.

“Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused near Kaitpadar village under Deobhog police station limits on Saturday evening,” Gariaband Superintendent of Police Bhojram Patel told PTI.

A police team swung into action after getting information that a man was heading towards Nuapada district in Odisha from Payalikhand, a diamond-rich belt in Gariaband, with a huge quantity of rough diamonds, he said.

READ:  6 policemen suspended for custodial death in UP's Shravasti

The police team intercepted the man on Chhattisgarh- Odisha border and recovered 171 pieces of diamonds of different sizes worth around Rs 25 lakh from his possession, Patel said, adding that his motorcycle was also seized.

Prima facie, it seems he had illegally got the diamonds from Payalikhand, located around 200 km from the capital Raipur, and was going to sell them in the neighbouring state, the official said.

A case has been registered against that accused, who is a native of Nuapada district, and further investigation is underway, Patel said.

In the last five months, four alleged diamond smugglers have been arrested with 181 pieces of rough diamonds in the district, he added.

Source: PTI
Categories
Crime
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close