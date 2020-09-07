Odisha Minister Panigrahi tests corona positive

Bhubaneswar, Sep 7 : Odisha Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi has tested coronavirus positive.

Panigrahi is the fourth Minister to test corona positive in the state.

Posting his positive status on his Twitter handle, Panigrahi urged those who had come in contact with him during the last seven days to isolate themselves.

Earlier, Handlooms and Textiles Minister Padmini Dian, Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo, and Rural Development Minister Susanta Singh tested positive.

Over 20 Odisha lawmakers have tested positive till date.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro on Monday said that all MLAs, staff and other senior officials will have to undergo Covid-19 test ahead of the Monsoon Session likely to begin by September-end.

After holding a meeting here, the Speaker said these persons will have to undergo RT-PCR tests two days before the commencement of the session.

“Only those who test negative for coronavirus will be allowed entry into the Assembly,” he said.

Source: IANS

