Odisha records 20% growth in GST collection

Bhubaneswar, Jan 2 : Odisha has recorded a growth of 20 per cent in gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection during December 2020 compared to December 2019, a senior tax official said on Saturday.

The state had collected Rs 2,383 crore in December 2019 while it collected Rs 2,860 crore in December 2020, registering 20 per cent growth over the corresponding period, said Commissioner (Commercial Tax and GST) Sushil Kumar Lohani, in a statement.

The collection of SGST during December last year is Rs 765.26 crore against Rs 726.29 crore collected during December 2019 with a growth rate of 5.37 per cent.

Collection of IGST during December last year was Rs 965.75 crore against Rs 696.04 crore during December 2019 with a growth of 38.75 per cent, which is the highest growth in a month of the current financial year, said Lohani.

However, the collection of GST from mining sector continues to be sluggish due to non-operation of many of the mines.

The collection is expected to improve in the coming months with gradual opening up of most sectors in the economy as well as with increase in government expenditure in infrastructure projects and increase in public consumption, said the official.

The total non-GST collection (petrol and liquor) of Rs 701 crore is also the highest during the current financial year for a month registering a positive growth rate of 16.72 per cent against the collection of Rs 600.60 crore during December 2019.

