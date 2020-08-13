Odisha records highest 1-day spike of 1,981 corona cases

Bhubaneswar, Aug 13 : Odisha registered the highest single-day spike of 1,981 Covid-19 positive cases in last 24 hours, taking the state’s tally to 52,653, said the health department on Thursday.

The state also recorded nine more Covid-19 deaths, pushing the death toll to 314 in the last 24 hours.

Three patients died in Ganjam, two deaths each were reported from Cuttack and Mayurbhanj while Kandhamal and Sundargarh registered one each.

Out of the fresh positive cases, 1,225 were reported in quarantine centres while 756 were local contacts.

Contact tracing and follow up action are underway, said the department.

Fresh cases have been reported from all 30 districts with Khordha registering highest 274 cases followed by Ganjam (267), Kandhamal (179) and Sundargarh (145).

The number of active cases in the state rose to 15,808 while 36,478 patients have recovered so far.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.