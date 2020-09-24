Odisha records highest single-day Covid positive, death cases

Bhubaneswar, Sep 24 : Odisha has registered the highest single-day spike of 4340 Covid-19 positive cases and a record 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, said a health official on Thursday.

With this, the state’s total positive count climbed to 1,96,888 while the death toll touched 752.

The number of active cases in the state increased to 38,818 while 1,57,265 patients have recovered so far, the official said.

While Khordha district recorded five fresh fatalities including 3 in Bhubaneswar, four deaths were reported in Puri district and two in Kendrapara district. One death each was recorded in Bolangir, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Rayagada and Subarnapur districts.

Of the total fresh cases, 2517 have been reported from different quarantine centres while 1823 were local contacts.

Khordha registered the highest 653 fresh cases followed by Cuttack (567), Puri (203), Jagatsinghpur (193), Jharsuguda (174), Balasore (162), Angul (155) and Jajpur (151 cases).

Seventeen districts recorded over 100 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

More than 29.56 lakh tests have been conducted in the state so far.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.