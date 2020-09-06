Odisha records highest single-day spike of 3,810 corona cases

By News Desk 1 Published: 6th September 2020 1:21 pm IST

Bhubaneswar, Sep 6 : Odisha recorded its highest single-day spike of 3,810 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total positive cases to 1,24,031, the Health Department said on Sunday.

Odisha also reported eight more COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its death toll to 546. While Ganjam district reported four more deaths, Khordha, Koraput, Rayagada, and Sundargarh recorded one each.

Out of the new cases, 2,286 were detected in quarantine while 1,524 were local contact cases.

Khordha district reported the highest number of new cases (797), followed by Bargarh (396), Cuttack (322), Jajpur (252), and Jharsuguda (192).

READ:  Libyan PM visits reopened schools after months of closure

The number of active cases in the state rose to 29,658. As many as 93,774 persons have recovered so far from the disease.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close