Odisha records single-day high of 1,602 corona cases

1st August 2020

Bhubaneswar, Aug 1 : Odisha reported its highest single-day spike of 1,602 coronavirus cases in the last 24-hour cycle, taking the state’s total to 33,479, the Health Department said on Saturday.

The death toll increased to 187 after 10 more fatalities were reported from Ganjam, Khurda, Gajapati, and Sundergarh districts.

Corona hotspot Ganjam district has so far recorded 99 fatalities, followed by Khurda at 25.

Of the 1,602 new cases, 993 were reported from quarantine centres and 609 are local contacts. The new cases have been detected in 29 districts.

Contact-tracing and follow-up action have been initiated, said an official.

Ganjam district registered the highest 308 new cases, followed by Khordha (285), Rayagada (164) and Gajapati (108).

The active cases now total 12,737, with 20,517 patients cured and discharged so far.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

News
News
