Odisha registers over 500 Covid deaths

By News Desk 1 Published: 1st September 2020 12:51 pm IST
Bhubaneswar, Sep 1 : Covid-19 toll in Odisha crossed the 500-mark as 11 more people succumbed to the virus in last 24 hours, informed the health department on Tuesday. With this the toll so far in the state rose to 503.

Two deaths each were reported from Khordha, Puri and Mayurbhanj districts. Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Cuttack and Rayagada reported one each.

The Covid-19 positive cases increased to 1,06,561 in the state as 3,025 new cases of infections were detected in the last 24 hours, said the department.

Of the new cases, 1,844 have been reported from different quarantine centres while remaining 1,181 were local contacts.

Khurda reported highest 666 cases followed by Cuttack (312), Mayurbhanj (215), Ganjam (207), Koraput (139) and Kendrapara (128).

With this, the number of active cases in the state rose to 28,719 while 77,286 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

