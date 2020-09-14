Odisha reports 11 deaths, 4,198 more COVID-19 cases

There are 35,673 active cases, 1,18,642 recoveries and 637 deaths in the State.

By Mansoor Updated: 14th September 2020 3:03 pm IST

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 4,198 new COVID-19 cases, 3,363 recoveries and 11 deaths as on September 13, according to the State Health Department on Monday.

With this, the total number of cases now stands at 1,55,005, said the Health Department.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India’s COVID-19 count has reached 48,46,428, including 9,86,598 active cases, 37,80,108 cured/discharged/migrated and 79,722 deaths as of September 14.

