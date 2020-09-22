Odisha reports 4,189 new COVID cases, 11 fresh fatalities

By Mansoor Updated: 22nd September 2020 3:48 pm IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 tally rose to 1,88,311 on Tuesday, as 4,189 more people tested positive for the infection, while 11 fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 721, a health official said.

As many as 2,453 new cases were reported in quarantine centers, while 1,736 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 712, followed by Cuttack (586), Puri (265), and Sundergarh (201), the official said.

Two fresh fatalities each were reported in Balasore, Bolangir, Ganjam, and Malkangiri districts and one each in Bhadrak, Khurda, and Puri, he said.

Ganjam district has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus deaths at 218, followed by Khurda (106) and Cuttack (59), the official said.

Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have died due to other ailments so far, he said.

Odisha now has 38,158 active coronavirus cases, while 1,49,379 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The state has so far tested over 28.60 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 45,676 on Monday.

Source: PTI
