Odisha reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,660

Bhubaneswar: As many as 67 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of such cases to 1,660 in the state, a health department official said on Thursday.

Of the new patients, 65 had recently returned to the state from various parts of the country and were in different quarantine centres across districts, while two others were detected with the infection as a result of the contact-tracing exercise, he said.

The maximum of 26 fresh cases were found in Ganjam district, followed by 11 each in Jajpur and Khurda, seven in Nayagarh, four in Sonepur, two each in Balangir, Jagatsinghpur and Sambalpur and one each from Keonjhar and Bargarh.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 841, while 812 patients have so far recovered from the disease. Seven people have died due to COVID-19

A total of 3,037 samples were tested on Wednesday, the official said.

The state health department tested 1,39,311 samples so far, he said.

Of 30 districts in the state, 29 have reported COVID- 19 cases.

Ganjam with 394 patients remains at the top of the list of districts affected by the coronavirus outbreak, followed by 253 in Jajpur, 139 in Balasore, 110 in Khurda, 106 in Bhadrak, 86 in Cuttack, 85 in Puri, 61 in Kendrapara, 57 in Nayagarh and 56 in Bolangir.

Source: PTI

