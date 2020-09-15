Odisha reports 8 deaths, 3,645 more COVID-19 cases

There are 35,928 active cases and 645 fatalities in the State.

By Mansoor Updated: 15th September 2020 1:29 pm IST

Bhubaneswar:  A total of 3,645 new COVID-19 and eight deaths were reported in Odisha on Septemeber 14, taking the State’s coronavirus count to 1,58,650, informed the State Health Department.

“Odisha reported 3,645 new COVID-19, 3,382 recoveries and 8 deaths yesterday (Septemeber 14), taking total cases to 1,58,650 including 1,22,024 recoveries, 645 deaths, and 35,928 active cases,” said State Health Department.

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed the 49-lakh mark on Tuesday.

The total case tally stands at 49,30,237 in the country including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated and 80,776 deaths.

Source: PTI
