Odisha reports 8 deaths, 3,645 more COVID-19 cases

There are 35,928 active cases and 645 fatalities in the State.

“Odisha reported 3,645 new COVID-19, 3,382 recoveries and 8 deaths yesterday (Septemeber 14), taking total cases to 1,58,650 including 1,22,024 recoveries, 645 deaths, and 35,928 active cases,” said State Health Department.

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed the 49-lakh mark on Tuesday.

The total case tally stands at 49,30,237 in the country including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated and 80,776 deaths.

Source: PTI