Odisha reports highest single-day spike of 1,699 cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally breached 40,000-mark with detection of 1,699 new positive cases, highest single-day spike, in the last 24 hours, informed the health department on Thursday.

Total positive cases in Odisha rose to 40,717, it said.

Covid-19 claimed 10 more lives in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the state to 235.

The fresh deaths were reported from Ganjam (3), Sundargarh (2) and one each from Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur districts.

Of the new positive cases, 1,073 were reported from quarantines and 626 are local contact cases.

Corona hotspot Ganjam district reported the highest positive cases of 268, followed by Khordha (220), Sundargarh (178), Cuttack (105) and Sambalpur (101).

A total of 25,738 patients have recovered while the state has 14,700 active positive cases.

