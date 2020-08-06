Odisha reports highest single-day spike of 1,699 cases

Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 6th August 2020 1:12 pm IST
Odisha reports highest single-day spike of 1,699 cases

Bhubaneswar:  Odisha’s Covid-19 tally breached 40,000-mark with detection of 1,699 new positive cases, highest single-day spike, in the last 24 hours, informed the health department on Thursday.

Total positive cases in Odisha rose to 40,717, it said.

Covid-19 claimed 10 more lives in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the state to 235.

The fresh deaths were reported from Ganjam (3), Sundargarh (2) and one each from Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur districts.

Of the new positive cases, 1,073 were reported from quarantines and 626 are local contact cases.

Corona hotspot Ganjam district reported the highest positive cases of 268, followed by Khordha (220), Sundargarh (178), Cuttack (105) and Sambalpur (101).

A total of 25,738 patients have recovered while the state has 14,700 active positive cases.

Source: IANS
Categories
IndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close