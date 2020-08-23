Odisha reports record 2,993 new corona cases in a day

Bhubaneswar, Aug 23 : Odisha reported its highest single-day surge of 2,993 coronavirus cases, taking its total tally to 78,530, the Health Department said on Sunday.

The Covid-19 death toll touched 409 in the state as 10 more patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The latest deaths were reported from Ganjam (3), Rayagada (2), Cuttack (2), Balangir (1), Nayagarh (1), and Gajapati (1).

Of the fresh cases, 1,879 were detected in quarantine centres while 1,114 were local contacts.

Khurdha district recorded the highest 606 new cases.

The active cases in the state have increased to 25,792 now, as 52,276 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.