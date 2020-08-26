Odisha slashes price for RT-PCR Covid-19 test by pvt labs

Bhubaneswar, Aug 25 : The Odisha government on Tuesday revised the maximum price for RT-PCR Covid-19 test by private laboratories from Rs 2,200 to Rs 1,200.

The Health Department, in a notification, said the Covid-19 test can only be done by the ICMR-approved private laboratories.

The tests will be conducted by the private laboratories under the supervision of the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar following the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines regarding the testing protocols for reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) Covid-19 tests.

The Covid-19 positive tally has increased to 84,231 in the state. The death toll has also risen to 428.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.