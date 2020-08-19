Odisha Special Task Force arrests MBA student with 1.3 kg brown sugar

By Sameer Updated: 19th August 2020 9:24 am IST
Brown Sugar
Representative image

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Special Task Force (STF) arrested a drug peddler from the Balasore district and seized 1.3 kg brown sugar from his possession in the intervening night of August 17 and 18.

According to an official release, the accused has been identified as SK Riyazuddin, an MBA student and resident of the Banka Khajuri area in Balasore district.

As per DIG STF JN Pankaj, a Special Task Force team conducted a raid at Balasore bus stand. During the raid, the personnel found 1 kg and 320-gram brown sugar from his possession.

Subsequently, a case has been registered by STF in this connection.

Source: ANI
