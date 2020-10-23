Odisha starts preparation of database for Covid-19 vaccination

Bhubaneswar, Oct 23 : The Odisha government on Friday initiated the process for the preparation of a database of healthcare workers and Anganwadi workers for Covid-19 vaccination.

The state government said the Central government has indicated that the Covid-19 vaccine may soon be available in the country.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra has directed preparation of a database of healthcare workers by October 29 following the direction from the Centre for Covid-19 vaccination.

“It is anticipated that Covid-19 vaccine may soon be available and the Govt of India has communicated for preparedness for introduction of new vaccine and creation of a database of Healthcare Workers (HCW) in both Govt and Private health settings,” said Mohapatra in a letter to the Indian Medical Association (Odisha State Branch), the AYUSH Association, the Nursing Association, the Paramedic Workers’ Association, and the Private Hospital Owners’ Association.

In a separate letter, Mohapatra asked the Women and Child Development Department for preparation of database of Anganwadi workers, helpers, supervisors and Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) by October 25.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.