Odisha to move SC over Kotia rural polls by AP

Bhubaneswar, Feb 9 : The Odisha government has decided to move the Supreme Court challenging the notification issued by Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission to hold rural polls in three villages under Kotia gram panchayat in Koraput district.

Bhagaban Nayak, deputy secretary to the law department, on Tuesday wrote to Supreme Court’s Advocate on Record (AOR) Sibo Sankar Mishra directing him to file a writ petition challenging the Andhra Pradesh’s notification for holding of panchayat elections.

Andhra Pradesh has fixed February 13 and 17 for holding the polls in the three villages.

Nayak said the Revenue and Disaster Management Department has been requested to contact the AOR with certified copy of judgment, original ‘Vakalatnama’ duly executed in the AOR’s favour and other relevant records and instructions to enable the AOR file the writ petition on time.

Notably, both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been claiming their rights over the Kotia gram panchayat which comprises of 28 villages.

In the notification for the polls, Andhra Pradesh has included Talaganjeipadar, Phatuseneri and Phagunaseneri villages under its Salur block.

Recently, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched several developmental projects in the Kotia region.

