Odisha train accident: PM Modi lands in Balasore

Published: 3rd June 2023 4:21 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Balasore in Odisha on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Balasore in an IAF helicopter on Saturday to visit the accident site in which three trains – two passenger and a goods train – collided leaving over 250 dead and 900 injured.

On Friday evening, 17 coaches of the Coromandel Express and SMVT-Howrah Super Fast Express derailed, leading to one of the worst railway accidents in the country in the last 15 years.

In a bulletin, the SE Railway said: “Train number 12841 Shalimar-Chennai, Coromandal Express and Train number 12864 Sir M Visvesvaraya-Howrah Superfast Express got derailed near Bahanaga Bazar Railway station at around 6.55 p.m. on June 2.

(This is a developing story. Kindly refresh for fresh inputs)

