Odisha train accident: PM Modi lands in Balasore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Balasore in an IAF helicopter on Saturday to visit the accident site in which three trains – two passenger and a goods train – collided leaving over 250 dead and 900 injured.

On Friday evening, 17 coaches of the Coromandel Express and SMVT-Howrah Super Fast Express derailed, leading to one of the worst railway accidents in the country in the last 15 years.

In a bulletin, the SE Railway said: “Train number 12841 Shalimar-Chennai, Coromandal Express and Train number 12864 Sir M Visvesvaraya-Howrah Superfast Express got derailed near Bahanaga Bazar Railway station at around 6.55 p.m. on June 2.

