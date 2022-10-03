Odisha: TRS member uses sand art to welcome KCR to national politics

Hyderabad: Using a sand art sculpture, TRS leader Aravind Alishetty showed his fondness for and welcomed Telangana chief minister, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) entry into national politics.

By enlisting the help of renowned sand artist Manas Sahoo, a unique sand sculpture of KCR was created on the Puri beach in Odisha.

“Jai Bharat Jai KCR” was stated on the colourful sand painting. “Desh ki Netha-Kisan Ki Bharosa. KCRji, welcome to national politics,” was also written. The TRS party symbol, a car, can be seen in the sand sculpture along with an image of the chief minister.

TRS chief and Telangana CM KCR said on Monday that the party’s general body meeting would be held as per the schedule on October 5 (Dussehra) at the Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.