Odisha warns action against issuance of fake medical certificate

Bhubaneswar, March 3 : The Odisha government on Wednesday warned of action against those issuing false medical certificate in support of specified co-morbidities for Covid-19 vaccination.

In a letter, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) P.K. Mohapatra asked the registered medical practitioners to follow guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on co-morbidities while issuing certificates.

Mohapatra has written the letter to the District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, Health Directors, Superintendents of Medical Colleges and Chief District Medical Officers.

“Any detection of false medical certificate will entail action against the concerned registered medical practitioner as well as the person producing such false medical certificate in support of the specified co-morbidities,” said letter.

Mohapatra asked the authorities to issue instructions to all concerned to remain vigilant against any misuse of provisions by issuing false medical certificates.

Notably, Covid-19 vaccination programme has been rolled out from March 1 for citizens aged 60 years and above and those aged 45 years to 59 years with specified co-morbidities, subject to certification to that effect by a registered practitioner.

