Odisha’s COVID-19 positive cases rise to 55

Bhubaneswar: COVID-19 positive cases increased to 55 in Odisha as one more person tested positive in Bhubaneswar on Monday, said an official.

Odisha government’s chief spokesperson Subroto Bagchi informed that a 35-year-old person from Bomikhal containment area of Bhubaneswar has tested COVID-19 positive.

The man had come in contact with four persons tested positive in the area earlier.

Though he was asymptomatic, the case was detected after sample was collected as part of surveillance in the containment zone. He has been shifted to KIMS COVID hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Out of 55 positive cases, 13 have recovered and one has died of the disease. The active positive cases stand 41.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday withdrew order of containment zone from Sundarpada and Jadupur-Begunia area.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said that even though the containment zone has been withdrawn, 7-day house-to-house survey and collection of samples from suspects will continue in those areas as part of preventive measures.

Presently, Suryanagar, Bomikhal and Satya Nagar areas of Bhubaneswar are under containment zones.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.