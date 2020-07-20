Odisha’s COVID-19 tally crosses 18,000-mark; death toll climbs to 97

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 tally in Odisha crossed the 18,000-mark as 673 more people tested positive for coronavirus, while the death toll reached 97 with six patients succumbing to the disease, a Health Department official said on Monday.

With 673 new cases, the total number of coronavirus patients rose to 18,110, he said.

Of the six new fatalities, five were reported from Ganjam, the worst-hit district by the COVID-19 pandemic, and one from Gajapati, the official said.

The fresh cases were reported from 23 districts.

Of the new cases, 446 have been detected in different quarantine centres, while 227 were found through contact-tracing exercises, he said.

Contact tracing and follow-up actions are underway, he added.

Source: PTI