Odisha’s COVID-19 tally rises to 5,962 with 210 new cases

Bhubaneswar: With 210 new coronavirus cases in Odisha, the COVID-19 tally in the state rose to 5,962 on Thursday, an official from the Health Department said.

He said 174 of the 210 new cases were detected in quarantine centres and 36 were local contact cases.

There are 1,815 active cases in the state, while a total of 4,123 patients have recovered from the disease, the official said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 17 in the state, he said.

The 210 new coronavirus cases include six NDRF personnel who returned from West Bengal after cyclone Amphan restoration work, the official said, adding that the number of disaster response personnel belonging to NDRF, ODRAF and Odisha Fire Service who have tested positive so far has now increased to 282.

The fresh cases have been reported from Ganjam (58), Khordha (47), Gajapati (29), Balangir (11), eight each in Puri and Jajpur, seven each in Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal, Sundargarh (6), five each in Keonjhar and Cuttack, three each in Kendrapara and Nayagarh, two each in Nabarangpur and Balasore, and one each in Deogarh, Angul, and Sambalpur.

A cancer patient undergoing treatment at the Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre in Cuttack is among the fresh cases.

“A patient from Ganjam was undergoing treatment here since June 19 in the emergency department and he has tested positive for COVID-19, the Cancer Centre’s Director Prof Lalatendu Sarangi said.

The patient has been shifted to a COVID hospital in Bhubaneswar, he said. A total of 4,188 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 2,39,815, the official said.

Ganjam district tops the list of COVID patients with a maximum of 1,088 cases followed by Khordha with 735 cases, Cuttack 510 cases, Jajpur 401 cases, Gajapati 384 cases, Balasore 325 cases, Jagatisnghpur 239 cases, Puri 232 cases, Kendrapara 223 cases, and Bhadrak 200 cases.

Seven other districts have also reported more than 100 COVID-19 cases. They are Kandhamal (176), Sundergarh (170), Bolangir (165), Nayagarh (135) and Keonjhar (105).

