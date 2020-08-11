Odisha’s Covid cases cross 48k mark

Bhubaneswar, Aug 11 : The Covid-19 tally in Odisha reached to 48,796 with 1,341 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the health department on Tuesday.

The state also reported 10 more deaths due to coronavirus as the death toll rose to 296.

While Ganjam and Khordha districts reported three deaths each while one death each were reported from Sundargarh, Puri, Balasore and Rayagada districts.

Of the new positive cases, 818 were detected in quarantine while 523 were local contacts.

Corona hotspot Ganjam district reported the highest 227 cases followed by Khordha (218), Sundargarh (91), Bhadrak (83), Cuttack (76) and Rayagada (75).

While active cases in the state rose to 15,427, Coronavirus recoveries stood at 33,020.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.