Odisha’s COVID deaths touch 169, cases cross 30K-mark

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll rose to 169 in Odisha as ten more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, informed the Health Department on Thursday.

While four deaths were reported from Ganjam district, two fatalities were recorded in Khurda, and one each in Rayagada, Sambalpur, Sundergarh and Nayagarh.

The COVID-19 positive cases crossed 30,000-mark with the detection of 1,203 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

The positive cases mounted to 30,378 in the state.

Out of fresh cases, 758 are from quarantine centres while 445 are local contact cases.

Hotspot Ganjam district reported the highest number of 250 cases followed by Khurda (220), Cuttack (97) and Sundargarh (74).

The total active cases in the state jumped to 11,235 while recoveries stood at 18,938, the health department added.

