Odisha’s motor vehicle revenue picks up 31%

Bhubaneswar, Oct 15 : The Odisha government has collected Rs 117 crore motor vehicle revenue in the month of September registering 31 percent growth against last month, informed the State Transport Authority (STA) on Thursday.

The government had collected Rs 89.5 crore in August this year.

However, it is 7 per cent less than the Rs 126 crore collected in September last year.

After the opening of lockdown restriction from June onwards, the motor vehicle revenue is improving every month in the state, said the STA.

In the month of June, the collection was 15 per cent less than the collection in June 2019 and July collection was 18 per cent less and August was 20 per cent less.

However, the collection in the month of September has bridged the collection figure gap to only 7 per cent less than that of September 2019.

The collection has picked up due to the growing sale of new motor vehicles and collection of taxes due to increased economic activity particularly in the mining sector, the STA said.

The revenue collection for the first two quarters from April to September stood at Rs 501 crore, which is 36 per cent less than Rs 787 crore collected in the same period of the last financial year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.