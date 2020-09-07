Odisha’s record single-day spike of 3,861 corona cases

By News Desk 1 Published: 7th September 2020 12:40 pm IST
Bhubaneswar, Sep 7 : Odisha reported a record single-day spike of 3,861 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s tally to 1,27,832 cases, the Health Department said on Monday.

Ten more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours took Odisha’s death toll to 556, the department said.

The state now has 30,919 active cases and 96,364 recoveries.

While Ganjam district registered three deaths, Balasore, Khordha, Cuttack, Kalahandi, Koraput, Nayagarh and Rayagada districts reported one death each.

Of the new cases, 2,278 were detected in quarantine and 1,583 were local contact cases.

Khordha district recorded the highest 767 new cases, followed by Cuttack (386), and Jajpur (285).

