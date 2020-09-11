Odisha’s Women and Child Development Minister tests COVID positive

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 11th September 2020 5:59 pm IST
Odisha's Women and Child Development Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu have tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have tested COVID positive. Now I am in home isolation and stable. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested if required,” the minister said in a tweet on Friday.

Sahu is the fifth minister in Odisha who has tested positive for Coronavirus infection. The ministers who had earlier tested positive include Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Susanta Singh and Arun Kumar Sahoo. Media reports said another Minister Padmini Dian had also earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

Source: ANI
