Hyderabad: Taking in consideration KTRs idea of make Tank Bund traffic-free for a few hours, Hyderabad police on Sunday evening implemented a vehicle-free area for visitors of the Hussain Sagar.

The area was closed for all kinds of vehicles from exact 5 pm. Elaborate arrangements were put in place and alternative routes were suggested to avoid Tank Bund road.

Pedestrians breathed easy, as they were seen taking long strolls, cycling and taking pictures of the picturesque location.