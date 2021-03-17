Office of book publishing company vandalised over content relating to Islamic terrorism

By Mansoor|   Updated: 17th March 2021 11:29 pm IST
Photo: Station house officer of Jaipur's Kotwali, Vikram Singh (Source: ANI)

Jaipur: Office of Sanjiv Prakashan, a book publishing company, was vandalised on Wednesday evening here by a group of people allegedly over content relating to Islamic terrorism in a book published by them.

Speaking to reporters, Station House Officer of Jaipur Kotwali, Vikram Singh said: “A book publishing company i.e of Sanjiv Prakashan was vandalised today by a group of people over content relating to Islamic terrorism in a book published by them.”

“Publishing such content was a planned activity. We have arrested three people so far. Further probe is underway,” he said.

Source: ANI

