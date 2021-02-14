Offices can resume after disinfection if case reported: Health Ministry

New Delhi, Feb 14 : Offices, where a case of Covid-19 is reported on the premises can now resume work following a proper disinfection without closing or sealing the area, as per a fresh set of guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry.

In standard operating procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures to contain spread of Covid-19 in offices, the ministry said: “In case of one or two Covid-19 cases reported in offices, the disinfection procedure will be limited to places/areas occupied and visited by the patient in past 48 hours and work can be resumed after disinfection as per laid down protocol.”

However, if larger number of cases are reported at the workplace, the whole block or building should be disinfected, the guidelines read.

Meanwhile, the guidelines also stated that offices, except for medical and essential services, in containment zones shall remain closed, and only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up. “Meetings, as far as feasible, should be done through video conferencing,” it added.

Besides, the SOPs in the guidelines said that mandatory hand hygiene and thermal screening should be ensured at the entrance and only asymptomatic staff and visitors should be allowed entry. “The generic preventive measures include simple public health measures that are to be followed to reduce the risk of infection with Covid-19,” the guidelines said.

The ministry added that the containment measures must be observed by all employees and visitors at all times. These include maintaining a minimum distance of six feet in common places, use of face covers or masks at all times and practicing frequent hand washing.

