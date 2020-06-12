Official: Bomb explodes in Kabul mosque, at least 4 killed

Kabul: A bomb exploded Friday inside a mosque in west Kabul killing at least four people and wounding an unknown number of others, an Afghan government official said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian had no additional details about the explosion in Afghanistan’s capital.

Violence has spiked in recent weeks in Afghanistan with most of the attacks claimed by the Islamic State group affiliate.

Earlier this month, an IS suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Kabul killing the prayer leader and wounding eight others.

The United States blamed the IS affiliate for a horrific attack last month on a maternity hospital in the capital that killed 24 people, including two infants and several new mothers.

Washington’s peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was in the region earlier this week trying to resuscitate a U.S. peace deal with the Taliban which it is expected would eventually enlist the insurgent group in the fight against the IS affiliate.

Source: AP

