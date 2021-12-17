Officials apathy towards minority welfare institutions at peak

Hyderabad: The institutions running under the Minority Welfare Department are again going to be left helpless as no official is prepared to work in these institutions.

The reluctance of these officials to work in these institutions indicates the apathy of the government officials and hence no one is prepared to become part of these institutions.

Those officials currently heading these institutions are not willing to extend their services and are trying to go back to their original departments.

The director of the Minority Welfare Department Shahnawaz Qasim, an IPS officer, who is also holding the extra charge of Telangana Waqf Board executive officer is eager to go back to the police department.

Similarly, M B Shafiullah Secretary Telangana Minorities Residential School Institutions Society who is also holding the extra charge of Telangana Haj Committee as its executive officer is also trying to return to the Forest Department.

The post of the Telangana Minority Finance Corporation Managing Director is vacant for a long time. Its responsibility is looked after by Mrs. Kanti Vislee Managing Director Christian Corporation.

A non cadre employee is looking after the responsibility of the Secretary of Telangana Urdu Academy.

In view of the state government and Chief Minister’s decision regarding the transfers, the officials working for these institutions under Minority Welfare Department are seeking to go back to their original departments.

The main reason cited for the reluctance of these officials to continue in their duties is the nonrelease of funds for the Minority welfare schemes due to which they have to face the ire of the people.