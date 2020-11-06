Get ready to hold GHMC polls, SEC tells officials

Hyderabad: The officials were asked to make arrangements for free and fair elections by coordinating with the GHMC commissioner and deputy commissioners, by the State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi on Thursday. During the meeting, he said that the citizen who doesn’t have voter card can apply for fresh and can enrol their names in the till the last notification.

The commissioner also said the polling booths which has less than 1,000 voters would have one presiding officer and three other staff. And those who have more than 1,000 voters will be allotted four elections officials.

She also demanded that the SC, ST, IC and Women reservations will be implemented akin to 2016 polls. The maximum limit of the expenditure by the candidates is Rs 5 lakh.

During a review meeting with the GHMC Commissioner, Collectors of Hyderabad Sangareddy and Medchal Malkajgriri and additional commissioner of urban local bodies in preparation for the polls. Orders were issued appointing Additional Collectors (ULB) as deputy election authority.

The commissioner had asked the GHMC officials to make the arrangements before February 10 and also said that a notification was issued on October 31 for the voter list.

Furthermore, he announced that the draft list would be released on November 7, and the final list would be issued on November 13.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, Spacious rooms would be taken for polling stations. He asked them to take the support of police officials in identifying sensitive polling stations. They should ensure that there are not more than 1,000 voters in a polling booth.