OHCHR’s Minorities Fellowship Programme: Applications invited

Geneva: Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) invited applications for Minorities Fellowship Programme, a training programme for human rights and minority rights defenders belonging to national or ethnic, religious and linguistic minorities.

During the Programme, activists will get an opportunity to establish contacts with other activists from different parts of the world.

Eligibility

Applicants of the fellowship must belong to a national, ethnic, linguistic or religious minority group.

Selected persons will get a ticket from the country of residence to Geneva and stipend.

During the programme, they will be covered by basic health insurance.

How to apply

The application form for the fellowship can be download from the website of OHCHR (click here).

Applications form along with the relevant documents can be sent to email id minorityfellowships@ohchr.org or by post to “Mr. Morse Caoagas Flores Coordinator, Indigenous & Minorities Fellowship Programmes Indigenous Peoples and Minorities Section Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights 48, Avenue Giuseppe-Motta, Office 2-05 CH-1211 Geneva 10, Switzerland”. The last date to apply for the fellowship is 28th February 2020.