OIC condemns “anti-Muslim violence” in India

Ankara: Condemning the alarming violence against Muslims in India, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday urged the Indian government to stop “anti-Muslim violence” and the desecration of Islamic places of worship in the country.

Issuing a statement the OIC said: “OIC condemns the recent and alarming violence against Muslims in India, resulting in the death and injury of innocent people and the arson and vandalism of mosques and Muslim-owned properties.”

Expressing condolences to the families of victims of the “heinous acts” the OIC demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

The 57-member body further stated: “The OIC calls on Indian authorities to bring the instigators and perpetrators of these acts of anti-Muslim violence to justice, and to ensure the safety and security of all its Muslim citizens and the protection of Islamic holy places across the country.”

Clashes between pro- and anti-citizenship law protesters which started on Sunday in The northeastern part of New Delhi and devolved into communal violence have claimed 42 lives so far. Rioters ransacked and set ablaze mosques, houses, schools, and businesses.

A local leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kapil Mishra’s speech is believed to be the cause behind escalation of violence in North East Delhi. His video has been widely circulated in which he is seen warning Muslims to end protests or face consequences.

However, India refuted the claim made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that Muslims and their places of worships were targeted in Delhi riots. It calling OIC’s statement as “factually incorrect, selective and misleading” and advised bodies such as OIC to desist from making “irresponsible” statements.