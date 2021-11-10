OIC supports Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen affirmed the organization’s support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s request to nominate the city of Riyadh to host the World Expo 2030, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

“The Kingdom hosting Expo 2030 in Saudi Arabia will be a coronation for the huge efforts exerted to realize Saudi Vision 2030 and a real view of its products and outcomes,” Othaimeen said in a statement.

In this regard, he stressed that the Kingdom has in the past succeeded in embracing many global summits and events, both virtual and in person.

On October 29, 2021, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that the Kingdom had submitted an official request to host the World Expo in Riyadh 2030.

Saudi Crown Prince said in a letter addressed to the Secretary-General of the International Bureau of Exhibitions, Dimitri Krkentzes, expressing his confidence in the Kingdom’s ability and commitment to establish a historic version of the World Expo.

Saudi Arabia intends to reveal new details of its offer in Paris in December 2021. Saudi Arabia is competing with Russia, South Korea, Italy and Ukraine so far to host, and the winner will be announced in 2023.

Earlier on October 29, 2021, the ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced on his Twitter handle that UAE will fully support Saudi Arabia’s request to host the world fair 2030.

Expo 2030 will take place from October 1, 2030, to April 1, 2031. The theme proposed by Saudi Arabia is: “The era of change: leading the planet to a foresighted tomorrow”.

The current version, Expo 2020, was launched in Dubai on September 30, after being postponed for a year due to the COVID pandemic, and will continue for 6 months until March 31, 2022, and the global event is considered the largest commercial and economic event since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.