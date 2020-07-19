Oil companies again hold diesel, petrol prices

New Delhi: A day after diesel prices were increased to extend the price gap vis-a-vis petrol in Delhi, oil marketing companies on Sunday decided to keep the pump prices of the two petroleum products unchanged.

Accordingly, diesel continues to be priced at Rs 81.52 per litre in the national capital, while petrol maintained steady levels at Rs 80.43 a litre.

Oil companies had raised diesel prices by 17 paisa on Saturday while keeping petrol prices unchanged. Petrol prices had maintained the same level of Rs 80.43 a litre since June 29 when its pump price rose marginally by 5 paisa over the previous day’s price.

Unexpected rise in diesel prices despite slower demand has put the transport sector at a big disadvantage as rising fuel cost has further shrunk its margins.

With the hikes in diesel prices, the gap between the two auto fuels has further widened in the national capital. Last month, diesel prices overtook that of petrol in Delhi, an unprecedented development.

Along with the capital, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in other metro cities as well.

Oil companies began daily revision of the two auto fuels from June 7 after keeping the price unchanged for 82 days during coronavirus-induced lockdown. Since then, petrol and diesel prices have increased by Rs 9.50 and Rs 11.50 per litre respectively.

Last week, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for four days before diesel prices were increased on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday.

Source: IANS