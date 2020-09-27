Oil minister calls for total shift to clean fuels in prime tourist cities

By News Desk 1Published: 27th September 2020 8:59 pm IST
Oil minister calls for total shift to clean fuels in prime tourist cities

New Delhi, Sep 27 : Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday called for the prime tourist cities in the country to completely switch to clean fuels.

Addressing a virtual meet on the occasion of World Tourism Day, along with Minister for Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel, Pradhan said that such a move towards sustainability will help protect the country’s monuments and ensure a cleaner environment for the tourists, an official statement said.

Pradhan also noted that the tourism industry offers unprecedented potential for employment generation and empowerment of the youth, also in the rural areas.

He said that “every district of our country has a historic story to share or a legend to narrate, and as India celebrates 75 years of independence in 2022, we must work on creating more tourism sites around the heroism of our freedom fighters.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Ibrahimovic tests positive for Covid-19
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 27th September 2020 8:59 pm IST
Back to top button