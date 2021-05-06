Ola and Uber drivers face bumpy ride

Hyderabad: The Ola and Uber drivers who were already facing difficulties due to COVID-19 pandemic, lockdown and increase in petrol prices are facing a double whammy due to the second wave of COVID-19.

The delivery boys of Swiggy and Zomato too are not in any better situation. They too are suffering financial woes after some of them confirmed as COVID-19 positive due to which their business suffered adversely.

A total of 549 drivers of Ola and Uber tested COVID-19 positive. Similarly, 311 delivery boys of Swiggy and Zomato tested Covid positive.

It is said that those working in these two sectors in Telangana are not getting any government help and hence they are facing grave financial difficulties.

There is a new dilemma faced by those citizens who are following lockdown and sitting in their homes but they depend on food delivery outlets for their food requirements. They are in a fix now after the confirmation of COVID-19 cases in Swiggy and Zomato delivery boys.

It is said that many representations were made to the government about the difficulties faced by the Ola and Uber drivers but nothing has been done.

The officials of Ola and Uber Drivers’ Association said that during the last two weeks 8 drivers were succumbed to COVID-19 in Hyderabad and scores are suffering and are not in a position to work. Hence the government must take measures for their financial help and medical treatment.

Similarly, the delivery boys of Swiggy and Zomato expect that the state government will do something for them. They said about 311 of their colleagues contracted the COVID-19 virus while delivering food parcels door to door. They say, neither they are in a position to continue their work nor to avail any treatment facility.