Ola begins delivery of its e-scooter ‘S1’

Bengaluru: Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Ola Electric on Wednesday announced that it has begun deliveries of its e-scooters — Ola S1 and S1 Pro.

The company said that special events were organised for the first 100 customers in Bengaluru and Chennai for the deliveries of Ola S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters.

“Today is a landmark day for those who have joined the revolution with us as we begin our deliveries of Ola S1. We are working hard to ramp up the production at the Ola Futurefactory to get the scooters in the hands of our customers as per their delivery windows,” Varun Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric, said in a statement.

“This is just the beginning of the revolution, and from here we look forward to offering customers a seamless, convenient, and timely doorstep delivery and ownership experience,” Dubey added.

The company had last month rolled out the largest ever direct-to-consumer experience initiative in the history of automotive retail, offering customer test rides across India.

To fulfil the overwhelming reservation and purchase response received across the country, priority deliveries are based on an automated scientific approach that decides the delivery handover as per their purchase date, variant, location, colour and other factors.

The Ola S1 scooters are manufactured at Ola’s state-of-the-art Futurefactory which is said to be the largest, most advanced and sustainable two-wheeler factory in the world.

At full capacity of 10 million annual production, the Ola Futurefactory will be completely operated by about 10,000 women, the company said.