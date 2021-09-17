Ola Electric continues record run, sells scooters worth Rs 1,100 cr in 2 days

New Delhi: Ola Electric on Friday announced that it has sold e-scooters worth Rs 1,100 core in two days since Wednesday, when the purchase window was opened.

“In total over 2 days, we have done over Rs 1,100 crore in sales! This is unprecedented not just in the automotive industry but it is one of the highest sales in a day (by value) for a single product in Indian e-commerce history! We truly are living in a digital India,” the company claimed in a statement tweeted on Friday.

The firm announced in July that its electric scooter had received a record-breaking 100,000 reservations within the first 24 hours, making it the most pre-booked scooter in the world.

“While the purchase window is now closed, our reservations remain open on olaelectric.com and I want to let all of you know that we will be re-opening the purchase window on November 1, 2021, just in time for Diwali,” a company spokesperson said.

Ola Electric opened the reservation for its electric scooter on the evening of July 15. The Ola S1 and S1 Pro were launched a month later, on August 15. The purchase process includes selecting a colour and variant, opting for a loan or paying in advance, and getting a delivery date.

Deliveries will start from next month. Buyers will be notified about the estimated delivery dates within 72 hours of purchase.

The Ola S1 is priced at Rs 99,999; for the S1 Pro, customers will have to pay Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom). These prices include the FAME II subsidy, but exclude state subsidies.

The company said the e-scooters will be priced aggressively to make them widely accessible. They will roll out from the company’s state-of-the-art Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu.